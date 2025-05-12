BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, May 12, 2025 – Your MIND is a WAR ZONE: They’re dumbing you down while raising up AI to take your place
6352 views • 15 hours ago

- Broadcast News Introduction and Upcoming Segments (0:00)

- AI Advancements and Their Impact on Jobs (0:45)

- Breaking News: Trump-China Trade Deal and Its Implications (2:46)

- Pakistan-India Cyber War and Its Potential Escalation (9:55)

- Power Grid Vulnerabilities and Preparedness (13:36)

- Crypto Wallets and the Importance of Self-Custody (19:04)

- AI Capabilities and Their Implications for Human Jobs (25:14)

- The Role of Enoch AI in Empowering Users (59:30)

- The War on Human Cognition and Its Vectors (1:05:29)

- Strategies for Protecting Cognitive Function (1:21:34)

- Chemotherapy and Cognitive Impairment (1:21:56)

- Natural Light and Sun Exposure (1:25:06)

- Media and Information Warfare (1:30:33)

- Societal and Behavioral Factors (1:33:37)

- Defending Against Environmental Toxins (1:41:05)

- Nutritional and Dietary Factors (1:47:00)

- Pharmaceutical and Medical Warfare (1:49:22)

- EMF Exposure and Technological Risks (1:59:51)

- Information Warfare and Censorship (2:02:12)

- Societal and Behavioral Factors (2:11:11)

- Zionist and Chinese Strategic Moves in the Middle East (2:25:45)

- Trump's Arrogance and Military Presence in Panama (2:26:04)

- China's Influence and Economic Strategy in Panama (2:26:21)

- Strategic Importance of the Panama Canal (2:52:23)

- Strait of Hormuz and Global Energy Supply (3:06:20)

- US-China Trade War and Economic Implications (3:14:03)

- Anthropological Warfare and Cultural Resilience (3:14:21)

- Migration and Demographic Warfare (3:22:15)

- Global Economic and Political Dynamics (3:28:51)

- Future Strategic Moves and Predictions (3:33:17)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

