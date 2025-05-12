Brighteon Broadcast News, May 12, 2025 – Your MIND is a WAR ZONE: They’re dumbing you down while raising up AI to take your place

- Broadcast News Introduction and Upcoming Segments (0:00)

- AI Advancements and Their Impact on Jobs (0:45)

- Breaking News: Trump-China Trade Deal and Its Implications (2:46)

- Pakistan-India Cyber War and Its Potential Escalation (9:55)

- Power Grid Vulnerabilities and Preparedness (13:36)

- Crypto Wallets and the Importance of Self-Custody (19:04)

- AI Capabilities and Their Implications for Human Jobs (25:14)

- The Role of Enoch AI in Empowering Users (59:30)

- The War on Human Cognition and Its Vectors (1:05:29)

- Strategies for Protecting Cognitive Function (1:21:34)

- Chemotherapy and Cognitive Impairment (1:21:56)

- Natural Light and Sun Exposure (1:25:06)

- Media and Information Warfare (1:30:33)

- Societal and Behavioral Factors (1:33:37)

- Defending Against Environmental Toxins (1:41:05)

- Nutritional and Dietary Factors (1:47:00)

- Pharmaceutical and Medical Warfare (1:49:22)

- EMF Exposure and Technological Risks (1:59:51)

- Information Warfare and Censorship (2:02:12)

- Societal and Behavioral Factors (2:11:11)

- Zionist and Chinese Strategic Moves in the Middle East (2:25:45)

- Trump's Arrogance and Military Presence in Panama (2:26:04)

- China's Influence and Economic Strategy in Panama (2:26:21)

- Strategic Importance of the Panama Canal (2:52:23)

- Strait of Hormuz and Global Energy Supply (3:06:20)

- US-China Trade War and Economic Implications (3:14:03)

- Anthropological Warfare and Cultural Resilience (3:14:21)

- Migration and Demographic Warfare (3:22:15)

- Global Economic and Political Dynamics (3:28:51)

- Future Strategic Moves and Predictions (3:33:17)





