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The Snows of Kilimanjaro
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58 views • August 26, 2021
Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward, Ava Gardner, Hildegard Knef
Ernest Hemingway’s classic tale gets the Hollywood treatment in this 1952 adventure from Twentieth Century Fox. Gregory Peck stars as Harry Street, a hunter reflecting on his life as he lies dying while on safari in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro. The movie, which also starred Ava Gardner and Susan Hayward, received Oscar nominations for cinematography and art direction, and was listed as one of the top ten films of the year by the National Board of Review. Thanks to a star-studded cast and some exotic location shooting, the film was one of the great successes of the early 1950s.
Ernest Hemingway’s classic tale gets the Hollywood treatment in this 1952 adventure from Twentieth Century Fox. Gregory Peck stars as Harry Street, a hunter reflecting on his life as he lies dying while on safari in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro. The movie, which also starred Ava Gardner and Susan Hayward, received Oscar nominations for cinematography and art direction, and was listed as one of the top ten films of the year by the National Board of Review. Thanks to a star-studded cast and some exotic location shooting, the film was one of the great successes of the early 1950s.
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