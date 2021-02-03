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Urban Flight to Self Reliant Communities: What You Need to Know | Joel Salatin
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82 views • February 03, 2021
A mega-trend is in full force of city dwellers, bearing a heavy burden of fear, especially during this pandemic lockdown, who are fleeing densely populated major urban centers and seeking the relative safety and sustainability of rural areas with more self-reliant communities.
In order to form self-reliant communities in these rural areas, people are needed who can Build, Grow, & Repair. Joel Salatin, activist farmer, author, speaker, and co-founder of Polyface Farm, says we need to convert our reliance on money into building up our skills, knowledge, and values. Salatin declares that by reconnecting with the umbilicus from which modernity has separated us, we can reclaim a peaceful and joyful life even now.
Find Joel online: PolyFaceFarms.com
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In order to form self-reliant communities in these rural areas, people are needed who can Build, Grow, & Repair. Joel Salatin, activist farmer, author, speaker, and co-founder of Polyface Farm, says we need to convert our reliance on money into building up our skills, knowledge, and values. Salatin declares that by reconnecting with the umbilicus from which modernity has separated us, we can reclaim a peaceful and joyful life even now.
Find Joel online: PolyFaceFarms.com
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
All Rights Reserved.
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