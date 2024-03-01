Chant. Gloria, laus et honor

Harpa Dei.Gloria, laus et honor
Gloria, laus et honor tibi sit, Rex Christe, Redemptor:
Cui puerile decus prompsit Hosanna pium.
Israel es tu Rex, Davidis et inclyta proles:
Nomine qui in Domini, Rex benedicte, venis
Coetus in excelsis te laudat caelicus omnis,
Et mortalis homo, et cuncta creata simul.
Plebs Hebraea tibi cum palmis obvia venit:
Cum prece, voto, hymnis, adsumus ecce tibi
Hi tibi passuro solvebant munia laudis:
Nos tibi regnanti pangimus ecce melos.
Hi placuere tibi, placeat devotio nostra:
Rex bone, Rex clemens, cui bona cuncta placent.
