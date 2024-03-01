Create New Account
Chant. Gloria, laus et honor
Coronam
Harpa Dei.Gloria, laus et honor Gloria, laus et honor tibi sit, Rex Christe, Redemptor: Cui puerile decus prompsit Hosanna pium. Israel es tu Rex, Davidis et inclyta proles: Nomine qui in Domini, Rex benedicte, venis Coetus in excelsis te laudat caelicus omnis, Et mortalis homo, et cuncta creata simul. Plebs Hebraea tibi cum palmis obvia venit: Cum prece, voto, hymnis, adsumus ecce tibi Hi tibi passuro solvebant munia laudis: Nos tibi regnanti pangimus ecce melos. Hi placuere tibi, placeat devotio nostra: Rex bone, Rex clemens, cui bona cuncta placent.

Keywords
chantgloriadei

