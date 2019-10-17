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Extinction Rebellion is a Ruse to Roll Out 5G
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36 views • October 17, 2019
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Who Runs Extinction Rebellion?
What is the Link With Extinction Rebellion and the communications Industry?
What is the Link With Extinction Rebellion and 5G?
The Government Doesn’t Fund It
The Corporations aren’t the public face of it.
They Use NGO’s or “Charities” to be the benevolent looking face of the movement, and to write the policies that tell the government what to do. These charities are funded by the corporations.
Get our book "Forbidden Tech" www.forbiddentech.website
Who Runs Extinction Rebellion?
What is the Link With Extinction Rebellion and the communications Industry?
What is the Link With Extinction Rebellion and 5G?
The Government Doesn’t Fund It
The Corporations aren’t the public face of it.
They Use NGO’s or “Charities” to be the benevolent looking face of the movement, and to write the policies that tell the government what to do. These charities are funded by the corporations.
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