Dr. Rima Laibow - WHO Plans To Vaccinate Everyone With 500 New Vaccines By 2030

Published September 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1ll79h-dr.-rima-laibow-who-plans-to-vaccinate-everyone-with-500-new-vaccines-by-20.html





Dr. Rima Laibow joins us to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty, and her extensive research over the years into this corrupt, genocidal organisation. Dr. Rima says every country must demand we exit the WHO before they accomplish their plan of depopulation through forced vaccination achieved through medical dictatorship with 500 new vaccines by 2030.





Dr. Rima's website and Podcast can be found here:

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/



http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ost-podcast/



https://rumble.com/c/c-905913

