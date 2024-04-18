Israel's War May Escalate to a Global Scale - Brian Rose & Colonel MacGregor

London Real





Apr 18, 2024





Brian Rose: London Real

U.S. Army Colonel Retired Combat Veteran





Colonel Douglas Macgregor is a decorated combat veteran, retired US Army Colonel, author and foreign policy expert who is widely recognised for his leadership in the Battle of 73 Easting during the Gulf War – the US Army’s largest tank battle since World War II.





His distinguished career began in 1976 when he was commissioned into the Regular Army after completing his studies at the Virginia Military Institute and West Point. During his 28 years of service, he held numerous leadership positions, while his innovative thinking on military transformation and force design have had a profound impact on the global stage, influencing policies in Israel, Russia, and China.





As an author, his groundbreaking ideas have resulted in five books, including Breaking The Phalanx and Transformation Under Fire, and seen him feature as a regular commentator on defence and foreign policy issues on various media platforms including CNN, the BBC, Sky and Fox News, most notably as the go-to guy on Tucker Carlson’s now-defunct show.





In late 2020, Colonel Macgregor was appointed Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defence by then-President Donald Trump, a position he held until the end of the Trump administration, while he has also served as an expert witness before the Senate and House Armed Services Committees.





Colonel Macgregor believes that the biggest threat to the US actually comes from those inside Washington DC as national sovereign debt approaches the threshold of default, and the progressive collapse of societal cohesion amplified by the open border policy is taking America to the brink of collapse.





Colonel Macgregor believes that the situation in Ukraine is a complete catastrophe..





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/G37K5aLZAxU