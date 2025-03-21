BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - March 21 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
106 views • 1 month ago

March 21, 2025

rt.com



A gas metering station in Russia's Kursk region is reportedly blown up by Ukrainian forces. It has been a critical piece of infrastructure that's supplied Europe with Russian energy. Hungary says the European Union is broke, as the EU pledges billions to Kiev. Its new proposed military aid package is slashed, leaving it up to individual states to voluntarily pony up their cash. The Israeli Military announces a ground invasion in the south of Gaza, as air strikes hammer residents across the enclave. The Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman describes the dire situation. Protesters square off with police in Türkiye, they take to the streets for a second consecutive night after Istanbul's mayor, and leading opposition presidential candidate is arrested on corruption charges.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

