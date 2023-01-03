1.3.23: It WON’T be BORING forever! GOP storm, TELEVISED collapse, AG fired, FAUCI files coming, PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2023/01/03/1-3-23-it-wont-be-boring-forever-gop-storm-televised-collapse-ag-fired-fauci-files-coming-pray/
🆘Keep your gadgets charged from anywhere 🆘Click Here --> http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code Xmas20
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Deepest Dive
Song by Tiko Tiko
https://artlist.io/song/107423/deepest-dive
ABC News Loses Two Producers Who Died Suddenly in the Prime of Their Lives https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1213
Relive a moment in time that elicited shrieks, rees, and tantrums like we've never seen before. Millions of babies saved in a day.
Truly one of the best moments of 2022.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12226
Japan Launches Official Investigation Into Millions of COVID Vaccine Deaths
https://newspunch.com/japan-launches-official-investigation-into-millions-of-covid-vaccine-deaths/
Compilation vid of all tweets https://t.me/ScottyMar10/842
Another criminal gets inaugurated as President! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/29153
The Attorney General of the US Virgin Islands has been fired by the territory's governor, just days after filing a MASSIVE lawsuit accusing JPMorgan https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16444
Bob Good says there will be 10-15 members block McCarthy tomorrow. H https://t.me/MistyG17/28321
As she’s sworn in, Katie Hobbs can’t say she will support the Constitution without bursting out laughing. https://t.me/MistyG17/28326
AZ Court of Appeals https://lpmaricopa.org/election-transparency-1-2023/
Dept of Education ignores the fact that traffickers are IN SCHOOLS RECRUITING KIDS RIGHT NOW and instead sends school administrators ... wait for it ... an LGBT+ "inclusivity self-assessment tool." https://t.me/Absolute1776/21023
Miami PD goes full blown woke. https://t.me/Absolute1776/21012
⚡️Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plan to launch in 2023 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/112321
Scary Scene Unfolds on Monday Night Football as Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR https://t.me/VigilantFox/7966
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.