1.3.23: It WON’T be BORING forever! GOP storm, TELEVISED collapse, AG fired, FAUCI files coming, PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]
[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/01/03/1-3-23-it-wont-be-boring-forever-gop-storm-televised-collapse-ag-fired-fauci-files-coming-pray/


ABC News Loses Two Producers Who Died Suddenly in the Prime of Their Lives https://t.me/TexasLindsay/1213


Relive a moment in time that elicited shrieks, rees, and tantrums like we've never seen before. Millions of babies saved in a day.

Truly one of the best moments of 2022.

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12226


Japan Launches Official Investigation Into Millions of COVID Vaccine Deaths

https://newspunch.com/japan-launches-official-investigation-into-millions-of-covid-vaccine-deaths/


Compilation vid of all tweets https://t.me/ScottyMar10/842


Another criminal gets inaugurated as President! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/29153


The Attorney General of the US Virgin Islands has been fired by the territory's governor, just days after filing a MASSIVE lawsuit accusing JPMorgan https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16444


Bob Good says there will be 10-15 members block McCarthy tomorrow. H https://t.me/MistyG17/28321


As she’s sworn in, Katie Hobbs can’t say she will support the Constitution without bursting out laughing. https://t.me/MistyG17/28326


AZ Court of Appeals https://lpmaricopa.org/election-transparency-1-2023/


Dept of Education ignores the fact that traffickers are IN SCHOOLS RECRUITING KIDS RIGHT NOW and instead sends school administrators ... wait for it ... an LGBT+ "inclusivity self-assessment tool." https://t.me/Absolute1776/21023


Miami PD goes full blown woke. https://t.me/Absolute1776/21012


⚡️Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plan to launch in 2023 https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/112321


Scary Scene Unfolds on Monday Night Football as Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR https://t.me/VigilantFox/7966

