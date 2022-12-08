CBDC | "The CBDC Digital Dollar Will Be the End of the Banking System As We Know It. The Hamilton System Controlled by The FED Verifies All Transactions. There Would Be No Privacy and the Fed Is Your Banker."

WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1zl4gj-cbdc-the-cbdc-digital-dollar-will-be-the-end-of-the.html

**********************************************************************************

Discover the Truth About BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the other countries team up to introduce their new global reserve currency): https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

Discover The Truth About Executive Order 14067 & Central Bank Digital Currencies: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Discover the FACTS Related the Elon Musk HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:

https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102