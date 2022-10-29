Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jason Dean | Why The CDC Won't Test Vaccinated Kids Against Unvaccinated
103 views
channel image
The Amber May Show
Published 25 days ago |

Join Me On Telegram


https://t.me/theambermayshow

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get all your My Pillow Products at a DISCOUNT
www.mypillow.com/amber
Use Promo Code AMBER and save up to 66% off
Promo code-AMBER 800-957-2123

Get Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and SAVE
Dr Stella Immanuel
www.drstellamd.com
Use Promo Code AmberMay and save 5%

Calling all Doctors, Nurses and NP who need a job text Dr Stella
318-792-5972

The Commander’s Artist Save 10% Promo Code Amber
https://thecommandersartist.com/shop/

Lose Weight Attain Your Health Goals
https://ambermay.mymfinity.com/

www.timelesspack.com Promo Code AMBERMAY
Get the Timeless Box Reg Price $192.60 get it for $99.95
Basic Fat Loss & Fitness Starter Pack

___________________________________________________________________
Hero’s Soap Save 10% with Promo Code AmberMay

We strive to create a brand that pays homage to the values that our country was founded on by our forefathers. With a Veteran of the United States Air Force as one of the owners, we understand the dedication & sacrifice that each family makes to serve their country.

https://herosoapcompany.com/ambermay

My Patriot Supply
https://mypatriotsupply.com/Amber?rfsn=6442302.fa4e33

Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear
Trusted Self-Reliance & Food Independence
The original Patriot survival company. My Patriot Supply was founded by people with a passion for self-sufficiency and food independence.
We not only understand the drive to practice emergency preparedness, we are active participants in the survivalist lifestyle.
We believe that true freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance.

Get ALL Your Marketing Logos and Websites and More Here!
www.jawdd.com

Tax Incentive Agency
Urgent last help for business owners from COVID lockdowns and restrictions. Click below to see if you qualify.
https://getyourercportal.com/credits
[email protected]
https://www.canva.com/design/DAEriiPmMlA/f7IKA2S6fqaVIxwvXCy4lA/view?utm_content=DAEriiPmMlA&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=sharebutton

Essential Oils
https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/2013099

Checkout all the facts about the Great Reset
https://timetofreeamerica.com/

ThePlan.Today
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We Are on These Platforms
Frankspeech.com https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/amber-may-tv-show
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-811265
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@azladyz:c
Locals https://theambermayshow.locals.com

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/azladyz

Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=azladyz&kind=video

Dr Jason Dean

www.BraveTV.com

Keywords
autismchildhood vaccinesthe amber may showchildren defense

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket