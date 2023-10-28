PHARMA GIANT LOOKS TO ESCAPE RECKONING FOR THIRD TIME - BABY POWDER SAFETY

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/pharma-giant-looks-to-escape-reckoning-for-third-time/

One of the world’s most powerful corporations is on the ropes as Johnson & Johnson is looking at its third attempt at leveraging bankruptcy to avoid an onslaught of lawsuits over asbestos-laced baby powder, which they allegedly hide the dangers from consumers for decades.

POSTED: October 27, 2023