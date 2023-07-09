Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jim and Diane, Walk and Talk, OPINIONS, SPIRITUAL, FLAT EARTH, HOLOCAUST, July 9, 2023
channel image
RizoliTV
235 Subscribers
39 views
Published Yesterday

*** Diane surveyed for opinions - the “survey” wasn’t interested in her opinion if she wasn’t planning to vote nor vote for either party.

*** Freedom to ‘reason together’ about the Lord

*** Flat earth discussion

*** Holocaust - NOW THAT is what we can prove! “We may not KNOW all the minutiae particulars of WWII, the holocaust, Hitler, but we DO KNOW what it is NOT.” (dkk)

Keywords
holocaustjimanddianewalkandtalk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket