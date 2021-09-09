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Back to School Tyranny and Do the World's Govts Have Proof the Virus Even Exists?
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20 views • September 09, 2021
Ramola D joins guest host Dr. Andrew Kaufman to break down the back to school tyranny and examine the evidence, or lack of, proving the existence of the COVID-19 virus.
You CaN NOT get or spread viruses unless it is injected into your body
"SOME INTERESTING THOUGH UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS TO TRANSMIT INFLUENZA EXPERIMENTALLY
These experiments were carried on by the United States Public Health Service...
The experiments consisted of inoculations...with secretions from the upper respiratory passages, and with blood from typical cases of influenza. ...None of these volunteers showed any reaction following this inoculation.
[More Experiments]...In no instance was an attack of influenza produced in any one of the subjects. An experiment was made in which the members of one of the groups of volunteers, which had been subjected to inoculation with secretions, were exposed to a group of cases of influenza in the active stage of the disease in a manner intended to simulate conditions which, in nature, are supposed to favor the transmission of the disease. ...None of these volunteers developed any symptoms of influenza following this experiment."
(Public Health Reports, Jan 10, 1919)
source:
InfoWars
You CaN NOT get or spread viruses unless it is injected into your body
"SOME INTERESTING THOUGH UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS TO TRANSMIT INFLUENZA EXPERIMENTALLY
These experiments were carried on by the United States Public Health Service...
The experiments consisted of inoculations...with secretions from the upper respiratory passages, and with blood from typical cases of influenza. ...None of these volunteers showed any reaction following this inoculation.
[More Experiments]...In no instance was an attack of influenza produced in any one of the subjects. An experiment was made in which the members of one of the groups of volunteers, which had been subjected to inoculation with secretions, were exposed to a group of cases of influenza in the active stage of the disease in a manner intended to simulate conditions which, in nature, are supposed to favor the transmission of the disease. ...None of these volunteers developed any symptoms of influenza following this experiment."
(Public Health Reports, Jan 10, 1919)
source:
InfoWars
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