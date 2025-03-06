They'll Always Remember You (Don't be a Bully)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt music video for "They'll Always Remember," we follow the journey of a young person reflecting on the impact of their actions—especially the hurtful words spoken during childhood. As time passes, the lasting memories of those affected become clear, reminding us that the choices we make today shape the lives of others tomorrow. Through powerful imagery and an emotional story, this video highlights the importance of kindness, empathy, and how it's never too late to change. Let this song inspire us all to choose our words carefully and make a positive difference in the world.