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A Sick Nightmare Scenario Is Beginning to Take Place...[18.12.2021]
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51 views • December 19, 2021
'Seeing those children with their faces completely covered is so disturbing..... faceless, just like they want them.'
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
5,865 Views dec 18, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING - 58.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A48Hdh-M6XA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
5,865 Views dec 18, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING - 58.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A48Hdh-M6XA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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