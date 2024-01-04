THIS is the Epstein list question we SHOULD be asking

Glenn Beck
Jan 3, 2024
Surprise, surprise ... a court has delayed the release of over 150 names mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein-related court documents. Allegedly, former president Bill Clinton was one of the "Doe's" who would have been unmasked. But while this is disturbing, Glenn believes there's an even darker scandal that the media is not covering: "Stop asking who's involved in the Epstein black book case," Glenn says. "Start asking, "who has the information?" Glenn recently spoke to one man — former Trump intelligence official Kash Patel — who claims to have the answer, and it suggests a disturbing reality: Is the FBI blocking the release of Epstein's "little black book?"
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH5G-Bqu1ZE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.