Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Canadian Armed Forces and local police are carrying out a door-to-door "welfare check".
channel image
Puretrauma357
1680 Subscribers
232 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Canadian Armed Forces and local police are carrying out a door-to-door "welfare check".

"Basically they ask you: how are you and are you prepared in case of a gigantic emergency? They also give out brochures with everything you should have in case of an emergency. And be ready because emergency preparedness starts with you”.‼️

Keywords
armedforcesthe canadianand local police are carryingout a door-to-doorwelfare check

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket