The Canadian Armed Forces and local police are carrying out a door-to-door "welfare check".
"Basically they ask you: how are you and are you prepared in case of a gigantic emergency? They also give out brochures with everything you should have in case of an emergency. And be ready because emergency preparedness starts with you”.‼️
