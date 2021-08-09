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What Will the Earth Be Like at the Rapture?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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91 views • August 09, 2021
https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-will-earth-be-rapture

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Now, Dave, you open this chapter by quoting scriptures from Luke that indicate the condition on earth at the time of the Rapture. Let me read those—we’ll begin with Luke 17:26-30: “And as it was in the days of [Noah], so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; but the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.”

Luke 21:34-36: “And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting [that is excessiveness] and drunkenness and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares. For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.”

Now, Dave, in these verses you say we have a powerful case for a pre-tribulation Rapture. How so?

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