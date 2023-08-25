LARRY GRATHWOHL: THE WEATHER UNDERGROUND, BILL AYERS & BARACK OBAMA Airdate 8/22/23

LARRY GRATHWOHL: THE WEATHER UNDERGROUND, BILL AYERS & BARACK OBAMA
On today’s TruNews, we continue our classic investigation into Barry Soetoro, commonly known as Barack Hussein Obama. Rick Wiles has a fascinating conversation with Larry Grathwohl, former infiltrator of the terrorist group the Weather Underground. In today’s interview, Larry talks to Rick Wiles about his involvement in the Weather Underground, building bombs and plotting terrorist attacks with Barack Obama and Bill Ayers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/22/23
