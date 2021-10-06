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YOU ARE NOT BROKEN
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44 views • October 06, 2021
Everything changed for me when I realized that I wasn’t broken, I was just different!
And that was my superpower.
I am not an overly emotional person, and that allows me to show up everyday and do my purpose work.
THIS IS MY GIFT!
The more we can embrace and love ourselves unconditionally, the more we can step deeper into our fulfilling our purpose work on this earth.
To hear more about stepping fully into your purpose work, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmcgKTF5D_I
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
And that was my superpower.
I am not an overly emotional person, and that allows me to show up everyday and do my purpose work.
THIS IS MY GIFT!
The more we can embrace and love ourselves unconditionally, the more we can step deeper into our fulfilling our purpose work on this earth.
To hear more about stepping fully into your purpose work, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmcgKTF5D_I
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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