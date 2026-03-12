First vessel reportedly passes via Strait of Hormuz heading to India

First vessel heading to India reportedly passes via Strait of Hormuz

The Liberia-flagged Shenlong tanker carrying Saudi Arabian crude reached the port of Mumbai after safely navigating the Strait of Hormuz, The Sunday Guardian reports.

💬 “The ship Shenlong is carrying 1,35,335 metric tons of crude oil. She is berthed at Jawahar Dweep and has started discharging the cargo,” Mumbai Port Authority spokesperson Praveen Singh told the outlet.

An Iranian source earlier rejected Indian media reports of India-flagged tankers passing via the Strait of Hormuz as untrue.

📑 NDTV reported that two India-flagged tankers—the Pushpak and Parimal—had passed through the Strait of Hormuz while vessels from the US, Europe, and Israel continue to face restrictions in the strategically important route.

👉 The tankers’ passage was preceded by Iran providing “big relief” to India after talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to NDTV.

Iran has tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz as US–Israeli strikes on the country continue. The Islamic Republic warned that only ships not aligned with US or Israeli interests will be allowed safe passage.