Forced A Man Onto A Ventilator&Into A Coma Against His Wishes-Assisted Genocide By NHS Staff - (Video Was Deleted As Was The Entire Facebook Account)

MIRRORED from Laura Akua Mensah > ‎Old Man In A Chair



This was deleted today... as was the entire Facebook account

Filmed in East Surrey hospital....

This is disturbing to say the least in so many ways, the old fella being ignored of his wishes , the intimidation from all the staff flanking them, the plastic coppers on a power trip, the fact the hospital is DEAD! This is nothing more then assisted genocide by the NHS staff and so called care givers who take an oath to care for their patients. Also how is it trespassing? We the people own the NHS, this is 100% all planned in order to prevent public seeing what they are doing to patients and the fact hospitals are fucking DEAD/EMPTY!

If they say they are giving him 100% oxygen then what good will a ventilator do?

Turns out they forced him onto a ventilator and into a coma against his wishes! Last I heard he is still alive and his wife is trying to communicate by phone with the useless staff about his care!



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