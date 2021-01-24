BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Forced A Man Onto A Ventilator&Into A Coma Against His Wishes-Assisted Genocide By NHS Staff - (Video Was Deleted As Was The Entire Facebook Account)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3334 followers
Follow
23
Download MP3
Share
Report
16440 views • January 24, 2021
MIRRORED from Laura Akua Mensah > ‎Old Man In A Chair

This was deleted today... as was the entire Facebook account
Filmed in East Surrey hospital....
This is disturbing to say the least in so many ways, the old fella being ignored of his wishes , the intimidation from all the staff flanking them, the plastic coppers on a power trip, the fact the hospital is DEAD! This is nothing more then assisted genocide by the NHS staff and so called care givers who take an oath to care for their patients. Also how is it trespassing? We the people own the NHS, this is 100% all planned in order to prevent public seeing what they are doing to patients and the fact hospitals are fucking DEAD/EMPTY!
If they say they are giving him 100% oxygen then what good will a ventilator do?
Turns out they forced him onto a ventilator and into a coma against his wishes! Last I heard he is still alive and his wife is trying to communicate by phone with the useless staff about his care!

😪😪😪🤬🤬🤬❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcgenocidepatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionnhsbiowarfarecoronacomamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19ventilator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Deadliest Product in History: What Nicolas Hulscher Taught Me About mRNA Shots, Flu Vaccine Fraud, and Natural Cancer Cures

The Deadliest Product in History: What Nicolas Hulscher Taught Me About mRNA Shots, Flu Vaccine Fraud, and Natural Cancer Cures

Mike Adams
Could your sugar habit be reshaping your mouth&#8217;s ecosystem?

Could your sugar habit be reshaping your mouth’s ecosystem?

Willow Tohi
Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

Belle Carter
Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Coco Somers
The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy