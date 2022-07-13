The Average Age of the COVID Deaths Is 82 in Canada

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https://gnews.org/post/psju0165
07/10/2022 Dr. Charles Hoffe says the average age of Covid deaths is 82 in Canada. Nobody should trust the media or public health’s lies. Don’t get the unsafe covid-19 vaccine, your body belongs to you