'They Drowned All Competitors': Britain and the U.S. Are Shocked By Russia's Actions In The Red Sea!

Everything that is happening in the Red Sea now is a consequence of the reckless actions of globalists in the Middle East. After Israel succumbed to provocation and allowed itself to be drawn into a protracted and bloody war, Washington began rapidly losing the remnants of its influence in the Middle East. And the longer the war in Gaza lasts, the more the United States and Israel will weaken in the Middle East and the geopolitical arena of the world. In fairness, we must admit that in October 2023, the United States made every effort to ensure that the conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis ended as soon as possible. It seems that the United States was well aware of the negative consequences that the protracted fighting in the Gaza Strip would have for Washington and Tel Aviv.....................

