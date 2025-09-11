Intercepting UAVs over the "tape"📝

We came across colorful footage from the volunteer brigade «Sever-V», showing fighters effectively shooting down Ukrainian long-range drones An-196 "Lyutyi" as they cross the Russian border.

In total, about a dozen UAVs were intercepted, with all aircraft destroyed by concentrated automatic fire from standard small arms, and guidance performed visually using a searchlight.

This is not an isolated example: at other sectors, military personnel at the line of contact are similarly working on "Lyutyi" drones flying over their positions, destroying dozens before they cross the "old" border.

🖍The video again demonstrates: mass interception of long-range UAVs in the front-line area is fundamentally possible even with current means and standard small arms. The issue is organizational in nature.

🚩As we have written many times, this approach is simpler and cheaper than later searching for drones that have broken through the cordon across vast Russian spaces, where no air defense density could possibly cover everything.

❗️The more "Lyutyi" drones are shot down at the border, the fewer will reach oil refinery areas, the easier it will be for "Pantsir" systems. And the higher the likelihood of avoiding phrases about fallen debris that have halted oil refinery operations.