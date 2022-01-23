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Silent War Ep. 6157: Pfizer's MisCarriageMedicine, Wisconsin Audit, Vaccinated means Updated
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113 views • January 23, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
More Marines Booted For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines.
FOIA docs reveal Pfizer shot caused avalanche of miscarriages, stillborn babies.
“You Need to Get Your Booster in Order to Be Up to Date” – Walensky Says Definition of Fully Vaccinated is Being Changed to Include Covid Booster.
Elections Expert Reveals Over 550,000 Registered Voters In Wisconsin Have a Registration Date of 1/1/1918 – 115,252 of Them VOTED in 2020.
Fake Fox News' Greatest Asset, Sean Hannity, the man that sleptwalk a large percentage of American Republicans through the last few years, also texted McEnany “No More Stolen Election Talk”.
New York Governor Hochul Signs Bill to Allow Mail-in Voting in 2022 Election, so she can win an election.
MLK's niece accuses Biden of playing the race card.
Gettr censors, Gab doesn't.
All of this, and more.
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More Marines Booted For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccines.
FOIA docs reveal Pfizer shot caused avalanche of miscarriages, stillborn babies.
“You Need to Get Your Booster in Order to Be Up to Date” – Walensky Says Definition of Fully Vaccinated is Being Changed to Include Covid Booster.
Elections Expert Reveals Over 550,000 Registered Voters In Wisconsin Have a Registration Date of 1/1/1918 – 115,252 of Them VOTED in 2020.
Fake Fox News' Greatest Asset, Sean Hannity, the man that sleptwalk a large percentage of American Republicans through the last few years, also texted McEnany “No More Stolen Election Talk”.
New York Governor Hochul Signs Bill to Allow Mail-in Voting in 2022 Election, so she can win an election.
MLK's niece accuses Biden of playing the race card.
Gettr censors, Gab doesn't.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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