Cannabis Jimmy's Provocative video series A-C regarding Frequency - think Blue Roofs on the Elite's homes in Mauai- plus1000 ft tidal waves which could come to wipe out California - intro
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 18 hours ago

This is the trailer for parts A, B, and C. .

Look what they just did in Maui . You don't think they couldn't use one of their DEW to create this wave ?  I would not put it past them.

californiawavestidal

