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** ENDGAME NOW! Globalist Purge Imminent ** - Greg Reese – 08/Feb/2021
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240 views • February 10, 2021
** ENDGAME NOW! Globalist Purge Imminent
- The Globalist agenda is now preparing to round up the opposition and all political dissidents
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 08/Feb/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=602191b4e3b3412a3a71d68a
** Capitol Police Chief Forced to Resign Drops Damning Letter to Pelosi Revealing What Really Happened Ahead of Capitol Riots
- Becker News, Kyle Becker – 08/Feb/2021
-Article: https://beckernews.com/capitol-police-chief-forced-to-resign-drops-damning-letter-to-pelosi-revealing-what-really-happened-ahead-of-capitol-riots-36543/
-- Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund warned the Congress six times about the high risk of impending attacks on the capitol building before the January 6th “insurrection.”
Now, his resignation letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi has surfaced. And it is scathing. [READ THE FULL LETTER HERE.]
“Perfect hindsight does not change the fact that nothing in our collective experience or our intelligence – including intelligence provided by FBI, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD) – indicated that a well-coordinated, armed assault on the Capitol might occur on Jan. 6,” Sund wrote. The letter was first obtained by the NY Times.
This intelligence, given at least three days prior to the attack, indicates that the pre-planned riot could not have been “incited” by former President Trump’s speech. Thus, impeachment claims to this point are moot and are fallacious cases of post hoc ergo propter hoc reasoning, which means “after this, therefore because of this.”
Sund’s intelligence explicitly named violent left-wing extremist group Antifa as a “expected” to participate.
“Members of the Proud Boys, white supremacist groups, Antifa, and other extremist groups were expected to participate in the Jan. 6 event and that they may be inclined to become violent,” he wrote.
“This was very similar to the intelligence assessment of the Dec. 12, 2020, MAGA II event.” Sund says there was a “limited amount of violence and/or injuries to officers, and a limited number of arrests.”
“Having previously handled two major post-election demonstrations successfully utilizing an action plan that was based on intelligence assessments that had proven to be credible, reliable, and accurate, we reasonably assumed the intelligence assessment for Jan. 6, 2021, was also correct,” he added.
The former Capitol Police chief said that he notified the U.S. Army five times about the danger in a local interview:
“We need boots on the ground, immediate assistance,” he said. “Right then and there, helping to form police lines and secure the foundation of the United States capitol building.”
This turned out to be the opposite of what happened, as capitol police and national guard presence was light and unusually passive as protesters had their way with the capitol building seemingly without resistance.
Speaker Pelosi demanded that Sund resign after the capitol riots, despite his repeated warnings to the Congress, the military, and the intelligence community about what was about to occur. Senator Ron Johnson is now asking questions about Pelosi’s possible knowledge of the impending attack.
“Is this another diversionary operation?” Johnson said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo. “Is this meant to deflect away from potentially what the Speaker knew and when she knew it? I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.”
It has since come out in a Time piece that there was coordination between radical agitators and a powerful “shadow campaign” operating behind the scenes to “fortify” the election. As the Time piece relates, a coalition of big tech companies, corporate giants, labor unions and influential left-wing organizations engaged in a “conspiracy” to ensure that Donald Trump would not be re-elected.
This is what was reported in the story, which spins the preparations for the election fall-out as “fortifying” democracy:
On March 3, Podhorzer drafted a three-page confidential memo titled “Threats to the 2020 Election.” “Trump has made it clear that this will not be a fair election, and that he will reject anything but his own re-election as ‘fake’ and rigged,” he wrote. “On Nov. 3, should the media report otherwise, he will use the right-wing information system to establish his narrative and incite his supporters to protest.”
- The Globalist agenda is now preparing to round up the opposition and all political dissidents
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 08/Feb/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=602191b4e3b3412a3a71d68a
** Capitol Police Chief Forced to Resign Drops Damning Letter to Pelosi Revealing What Really Happened Ahead of Capitol Riots
- Becker News, Kyle Becker – 08/Feb/2021
-Article: https://beckernews.com/capitol-police-chief-forced-to-resign-drops-damning-letter-to-pelosi-revealing-what-really-happened-ahead-of-capitol-riots-36543/
-- Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund warned the Congress six times about the high risk of impending attacks on the capitol building before the January 6th “insurrection.”
Now, his resignation letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi has surfaced. And it is scathing. [READ THE FULL LETTER HERE.]
“Perfect hindsight does not change the fact that nothing in our collective experience or our intelligence – including intelligence provided by FBI, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD) – indicated that a well-coordinated, armed assault on the Capitol might occur on Jan. 6,” Sund wrote. The letter was first obtained by the NY Times.
This intelligence, given at least three days prior to the attack, indicates that the pre-planned riot could not have been “incited” by former President Trump’s speech. Thus, impeachment claims to this point are moot and are fallacious cases of post hoc ergo propter hoc reasoning, which means “after this, therefore because of this.”
Sund’s intelligence explicitly named violent left-wing extremist group Antifa as a “expected” to participate.
“Members of the Proud Boys, white supremacist groups, Antifa, and other extremist groups were expected to participate in the Jan. 6 event and that they may be inclined to become violent,” he wrote.
“This was very similar to the intelligence assessment of the Dec. 12, 2020, MAGA II event.” Sund says there was a “limited amount of violence and/or injuries to officers, and a limited number of arrests.”
“Having previously handled two major post-election demonstrations successfully utilizing an action plan that was based on intelligence assessments that had proven to be credible, reliable, and accurate, we reasonably assumed the intelligence assessment for Jan. 6, 2021, was also correct,” he added.
The former Capitol Police chief said that he notified the U.S. Army five times about the danger in a local interview:
“We need boots on the ground, immediate assistance,” he said. “Right then and there, helping to form police lines and secure the foundation of the United States capitol building.”
This turned out to be the opposite of what happened, as capitol police and national guard presence was light and unusually passive as protesters had their way with the capitol building seemingly without resistance.
Speaker Pelosi demanded that Sund resign after the capitol riots, despite his repeated warnings to the Congress, the military, and the intelligence community about what was about to occur. Senator Ron Johnson is now asking questions about Pelosi’s possible knowledge of the impending attack.
“Is this another diversionary operation?” Johnson said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo. “Is this meant to deflect away from potentially what the Speaker knew and when she knew it? I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.”
It has since come out in a Time piece that there was coordination between radical agitators and a powerful “shadow campaign” operating behind the scenes to “fortify” the election. As the Time piece relates, a coalition of big tech companies, corporate giants, labor unions and influential left-wing organizations engaged in a “conspiracy” to ensure that Donald Trump would not be re-elected.
This is what was reported in the story, which spins the preparations for the election fall-out as “fortifying” democracy:
On March 3, Podhorzer drafted a three-page confidential memo titled “Threats to the 2020 Election.” “Trump has made it clear that this will not be a fair election, and that he will reject anything but his own re-election as ‘fake’ and rigged,” he wrote. “On Nov. 3, should the media report otherwise, he will use the right-wing information system to establish his narrative and incite his supporters to protest.”
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