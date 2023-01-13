Create New Account
How To Make Your Own Silver SWAPPING Tool In 6 Minutes
There is great reason for this knowledge and implementation. I recommend to everyone on my podcast to start building your SWAPPING network. People who will agree to trade in silver, seed, animals, and other commodities that you or they produce.. This is how humanity use to get along peacefully. The global banking boat is sinking and this is insurance. 

