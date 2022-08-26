Color Correction Video Color Magic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XzP0WJH4Kw

Video processing "Before and After".Color matching, video correction, a visual example of how to color a video.

Video color correction is the replacement or change of certain tones, their saturation and shades. It is used to enhance the image or as a creative technique.

Color correction is the magic and magic of color, a cool way to completely change the mood and character of the frame.





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