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Del Bigtree: Human Immune System Has a 99.74% Success Rate Against Covid-19
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175 views • July 31, 2020
Top medical TV producer Del Bigtree joins The Alex Jones show in-studio to break down the best chance the people have to fight the covid virus and beat the impending medical tyranny being pushed by the left.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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