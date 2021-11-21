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Apparent mind reading technology in common electronics
Come back to God
Come back to God
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116 views • November 21, 2021
I test the rumors of your computer reading your mind, and give video evidence that suggests it may be going on. God keeps things under a certain level of control, and the answer to the tyranny around us is repentance and praying Christ's name over the probems as well as prepping.

Support this work, buy vitamins, herbs, minerals, probiotics, groceries, sports nutrition, hemp products, find links and a 5 dollar / 5% off promo code at:

https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com/support-the-work.html

Or find them at the iherb links below, use the promo code for savings:

DKE5197

Hemp oil for sale! Organic, unrefined, cold pressed. Full of omega 3, 6 & 9 fatty acids

https://www.iherb.com/pr/manitoba-harvest-organic-hemp-seed-oil-16-9-fl-oz-500-ml/12354?rcode=DKE5197

Always use this promo code at iherb for 5 dollars off your first order & 5% off return orders:

DKE5197

Or find your own hemp products decent brands at decent prices

https://www.iherb.com/c/hemp-products?p=2&;rcode=DKE5197

Plus a list of my social media sites and & links to the show prep documentation at

https://truthingforjesus.weebly.com



Subscribe to my various social media pages, share the links to them to spread the word, search engine list of social media sites list of alternative social media sites and sign up for a bunch of accounts and post your own truth / copy what I do even if you put ads on it for your own monetary gain on those accounts every day. Give them the 10 commandments, repent or we won't make it, and conspiracy theory government documents and figure out how to wage a paper campaign against the illuminati and the corruption on this world through voting, lawsuits, letters, phone calls, emails, and speaking out and telling the corporations and politicians we know where the proof of their corruption is and if they don't fully repent we're blasting it out on social media until they do! And remind everyone it's our duty to God and Humanity to not be hell bound cowards and all do the same as we are reasonably able to given that God commands courage and for us to think things through! Support all the truthers and spread their work and give them the money they need to do their work for waking up humanity to the choice to say yes to God and life or yes to the devil and world war 3 if we choose to not serve God and just let the devil do what it wants!


The more support I get the more I am able to speak out against the devil and tell others how to do so. Please
-Buy from my sponsors
And especialy helpful
-Donate dollars to my pay pal / fundraising page
-Donate cryptocurrency to my cryptocurrency accounts (you may buy and send cryptocurrencies from www.coinbase.com among others)

--------Donate dollars

https://www.paypal.me/benjaminmize

https://fundly.com/truthing-for-jesus-benjamin776


--------Donate cryptocurrency to these accounts
Bitcoin (BTC)

38FdZ6gqmvXr27jZipcPtLKjukfeHDwwJi

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

qr52mcfytufrz0uye5sn448cssjvjmg5dvc6get832

Etherium (ETH)

0xF67838Dcd6C95D639f570aAea72fBEc9a54f9d67

Etherium Classic (ETC)

0xE748937C897425652E3eA180C91d6cBBcc7C7272

Litecoin (LTC)

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