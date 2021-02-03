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"The Best Is Yet To Come" February 1st Freedom Day
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380 views • February 03, 2021
D.C. is fenced off
The US Military Seized Assets/Property of The US Corporation with the Executive Order 13848
February 1st Freedom Day | Executive Order 13848 Goes Into Effect | Anyone involved in interfering in the 2020 election or supporting of the fraudulent elections either foreign or domestic, their property and assets will be frozen| This includes, main stream media, social media, and anyone else who was involved in helping to steal this election
https://truth11.com/2021/02/01/february-1st-freedom-day-executive-order-13848-goes-into-effect-anyone-involved-in-interfering-in-the-2020-election-or-supporting-of-the-fraudulent-elections-either-foreign-or-domestic-their-prop/
The US Military Seized Assets/Property of The US Corporation with the Executive Order 13848
February 1st Freedom Day | Executive Order 13848 Goes Into Effect | Anyone involved in interfering in the 2020 election or supporting of the fraudulent elections either foreign or domestic, their property and assets will be frozen| This includes, main stream media, social media, and anyone else who was involved in helping to steal this election
https://truth11.com/2021/02/01/february-1st-freedom-day-executive-order-13848-goes-into-effect-anyone-involved-in-interfering-in-the-2020-election-or-supporting-of-the-fraudulent-elections-either-foreign-or-domestic-their-prop/
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