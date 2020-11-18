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How to Make Hamburger Steak Diane | Its Only Food with Chef John Politte
It's Only Food
It's Only Food
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26 views • November 18, 2020
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. In this video we are showing you how to make Hamburger Steak Diane. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 1 ½ pound ground beef
• 2 Tablespoons Chef Politte Steak and Chop Seasoning
• 4 Tablespoons butter-not pictured
• 1 package or 1-pound sliced mushrooms of your choice
• 1 cup beef broth
• 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
• 2 Tablespoons A-1 steak sauce
• 2 teaspoons garlic salt
• T Tablespoon dried parsley

Yield-4 6-ounce patties
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Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Glitchin a Ride” by THE WHOLE OTHER
#steakdiane #hamburgersteak #howtomakesteakdiane
Keywords
foodcookingrecipessteak dianehamburger steak
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