Narcoführer complains about the state of their air defense
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
0
12 views • 1 day ago

The Narcoführer (Zelensky) complains about the state of their air defense.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelensky said Ukraine will seek a return to its 1991 borders, calling that the only acceptable definition of victory. He admitted this is currently impossible due to insufficient Western arms supplies, but claimed it is only a matter of time.

He also argued that Russia has already started World War III and that the response must be increased military and economic pressure on Moscow.

Kiev is demanding 30-year security guarantees from the United States, to be approved by Congress. Until such guarantees are in place, no presidential elections will be held. Even if the current U.S. president proves unreliable, Kiev insists the guarantees must remain binding beyond any change in Washington.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
