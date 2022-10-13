Johnny Hurley: the anarchist concealed carrier who stopped a mass shooting - Documentary

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Premiered Jul 23, 2021 News2Share traveled to Arvada, Colorado to illuminate the life and activism of Johnny Hurley, an anarchist concealed carrier who was shot dead by police after he stopping a mass shooting. Produced by Ford Fischer Archival Image Credit and Special Thanks: -WACCTV: https://www.youtube.com/user/WACCTV -Bruce Baumann: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUp... -"Friends of Johnny Hurley" -Anthony Berenguel -MCAD / Rhymes4theTimes.com -Law Johnston NO REUSE WITHOUT PERMISSION Please contact Ford Fischer at [email protected] or call (573) 575-NEWS to license video. Photos and additional footage may be available upon request. Support News2Share on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FordFischer Special Thanks to Patreon Contributors Ardel David, Dustin Gagne, and Emily Molli See more at http://News2share.comShow less