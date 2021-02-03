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Pt 3 I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE
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0 view • February 03, 2021
Welcome Harvesters,
I am the Ranger,
Welcome to Part 3 of I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE.
I have noticed that people haven't even watched more then 6 minuets of part 1 and 2 and they are giving the video a thumbs down.
I think it's because we have been told our whole life that no one knows when Jesus will return. Keep an open mind because there are two soon comings of Jesus, one at the Rapture and one at the end of the Tribulation.
So which one can't we know about?
When Jesus comes at the Rapture it will be more like a visit because He shows up and were gone in a twinkling of an eye.
But when Jesus comes at the end of the Tribulation He comes to stay. I submit to you it is the later that know one knows the day or the hour because many prophets through out the bible tell us when Jesus will return at the Rapture and Holy Spirit is revealing what they have said in the bible as I speak.
If Holy Spirit is revealing the timing and He is. Holy Spirit is revealing that the Apostles and prophets knew exactly when Jesus would return at the Rapture. I am simply hearing from God and telling you what the prophets and Apostles said 2000 and 3000 years ago.
You guys need to watch the complete video's from part 1-6 on our forum titled, [email protected]
It will only take you 2-3 mins to read each message because I kept them short.
Everyone of these messages are supernatural revelations from Holy Spirit.
Again, they are not new revelations found outside the bible. They are old revelations hidden through out the entire bible.
I keep receiving more and more info on the timing of Jesus coming at the Rapture. Like I have said part 1-6 is a must read to gain understanding that the prophets knew exactly when Jesus would return at the Rapture.
This is the new part 3 since I began posting on YouTube and part 4 will be uploaded soon. Between our forum and YouTube we have 10 messages that prove that we can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture with no end in sight. Like I have said many times the coming of Jesus at the Rapture is found everywhere throughout the bible.
The way things are going I predict that I will not complete my mission to reveal the coming of Jesus coming at the Rapture until right up until the Rapture takes place.
I also predict that when God's Two Witnesses arrive they will be sharing the same kind of info that I am because the whole world needs to know how close we are to Jesus coming at the Rapture so that we can get ready to meet Him when he arrives.
LAST WORD
At this point in time we have less then 7 years to prepare for the Rapture and I submit to you this time will go by very fast. It will be like I just told you that Jesus is coming and the day will arrive. The Lord doesn't want anyone to miss Him or Heaven and that's why He is announcing when His Son Jesus will arrive.
Keep in mind that the first three and a half years of the Tribulation begins even sooner and it will be the hardest time in the history of the world.
My advice repent now for you don't know how long it will take for you to be ready to meet Jesus in the air at the Rapture.
I submit to you that 100% of the virgins in Matthew knew when Christ would come back but still 50% were not ready nor could they get ready fast enough.
Bless God,
Ranger, watch out for you all the way home!
I am the Ranger,
Welcome to Part 3 of I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE.
I have noticed that people haven't even watched more then 6 minuets of part 1 and 2 and they are giving the video a thumbs down.
I think it's because we have been told our whole life that no one knows when Jesus will return. Keep an open mind because there are two soon comings of Jesus, one at the Rapture and one at the end of the Tribulation.
So which one can't we know about?
When Jesus comes at the Rapture it will be more like a visit because He shows up and were gone in a twinkling of an eye.
But when Jesus comes at the end of the Tribulation He comes to stay. I submit to you it is the later that know one knows the day or the hour because many prophets through out the bible tell us when Jesus will return at the Rapture and Holy Spirit is revealing what they have said in the bible as I speak.
If Holy Spirit is revealing the timing and He is. Holy Spirit is revealing that the Apostles and prophets knew exactly when Jesus would return at the Rapture. I am simply hearing from God and telling you what the prophets and Apostles said 2000 and 3000 years ago.
You guys need to watch the complete video's from part 1-6 on our forum titled, [email protected]
It will only take you 2-3 mins to read each message because I kept them short.
Everyone of these messages are supernatural revelations from Holy Spirit.
Again, they are not new revelations found outside the bible. They are old revelations hidden through out the entire bible.
I keep receiving more and more info on the timing of Jesus coming at the Rapture. Like I have said part 1-6 is a must read to gain understanding that the prophets knew exactly when Jesus would return at the Rapture.
This is the new part 3 since I began posting on YouTube and part 4 will be uploaded soon. Between our forum and YouTube we have 10 messages that prove that we can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture with no end in sight. Like I have said many times the coming of Jesus at the Rapture is found everywhere throughout the bible.
The way things are going I predict that I will not complete my mission to reveal the coming of Jesus coming at the Rapture until right up until the Rapture takes place.
I also predict that when God's Two Witnesses arrive they will be sharing the same kind of info that I am because the whole world needs to know how close we are to Jesus coming at the Rapture so that we can get ready to meet Him when he arrives.
LAST WORD
At this point in time we have less then 7 years to prepare for the Rapture and I submit to you this time will go by very fast. It will be like I just told you that Jesus is coming and the day will arrive. The Lord doesn't want anyone to miss Him or Heaven and that's why He is announcing when His Son Jesus will arrive.
Keep in mind that the first three and a half years of the Tribulation begins even sooner and it will be the hardest time in the history of the world.
My advice repent now for you don't know how long it will take for you to be ready to meet Jesus in the air at the Rapture.
I submit to you that 100% of the virgins in Matthew knew when Christ would come back but still 50% were not ready nor could they get ready fast enough.
Bless God,
Ranger, watch out for you all the way home!
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