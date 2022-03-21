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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov at command center. ENGLISH On 032022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry (video)

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The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, continuing the successful offensive, took control of Novomayorskoye and Prechistovka. The advance was 10 kilometers.

💥 In total, over the past day, aviation and air defence of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down 1 Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 near Belki settlement, as well as 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 1 Bayraktar TB-2.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 29 military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

💥 Among them: 1 multiple launch rocket system, 3 command posts, including 1 mobile field command post of the brigade, 6 ammunition depots and 14 areas of military equipment concentration.

💥 In total, 182 aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 134 multiple launch rocket systems, 523 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,182 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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russiaungenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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