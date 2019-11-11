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How To Make Easy Thermite
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88 views • November 11, 2019
There is an easy way and a hard way to make thermite. In this video, I will show the easy way so you get the gist of how it works. In another video, I will show a more detailed way of making it from scratch.
Amazon links:
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Black Iron Oxide - Fe3O4
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Aluminum - 30 micron
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Sulfur Powder
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Magnesium Ribbon
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Green Fuse
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Amazon links:
Red Iron Oxide - Fe2O3
https://amzn.to/2ZIZ5uP
Black Iron Oxide - Fe3O4
https://amzn.to/2UthKFZ
Aluminum - 30 micron
https://amzn.to/2LlSBdu
Sulfur Powder
https://amzn.to/34pRznX
Magnesium Ribbon
https://amzn.to/2NOjcBg
Green Fuse
https://amzn.to/34phlsD
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