EP 2507-6PM AZ MOAB ABOUT TO DROP...TOP ESTABLISHMENT GOP'rs ARE ALL AWOL

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SUNDAY JUNE 27, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2507
Republican ‘Leaders’ Like Pence, Romney, McConnell, McCarthy, Cheney and McDaniel Were Completely AWOL During Entire Arizona Audit Process….. Now as the Arizona audit comes to a close, where are these ‘leaders’ at? Why no word from them? They don’t want President Trump in the White House and would like Biden instead? What are they going to do when the results come out from Arizona in the next couple of weeks? We all know they did nothing to protect fair and free elections and the sanctity of our Constitution when the election was stolen. What will they do if the results in the Arizona audit show President Trump won not only the county but the state? They have not said a word about this audit? https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18057
Special Guest: As the leader of the Arizona Department of Education, former Superintendent Diane Douglas was devoted to improving education in Arizona so that all Arizona’s children have the opportunity to achieve their goals in life and contribute as successful American citizens. She believes the only way to accomplish this goal is to return education to its original purpose - the acquisition of knowledge through a classical education. She has now turned her efforts to sounding the alarm about the government controlled, politically correct indoctrination of public schools and helping parents find true educational alternatives for their children. https://www.publicschoolexit.com/
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