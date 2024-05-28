Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kiev is counting losses on Vremevsky ledge of South Donetsk
channel image
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
Shop now
121 views
Published 13 hours ago

Kiev counting the losses on Vremevsky ledge of South Donetsk as a result of the combat operations by the 11th Air Army Bomber and Vostok group Air Defense Army. The strategic bridge on Mokry Yaly River at Velikaya Novoselka was destroyed while the fort along with Ukrainian troops in Urozhaynoye was annihilated. Hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen and Western hardware in the sector were destroyed.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vremevsky ledgeurozhaynoyesouth donetsk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket