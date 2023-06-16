Break the Cycle of Chronic Illness in Your Child | Pediatrician Dr. Warsh’s Parent Fixes, Ep. 92









One in two children suffer from chronic illness and disease. Do you feel like your child is constantly sick or needing to go to the pediatrician? Dr. Joel Warsh joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to provide parents with ways to break free from the cycle of convenience that is making our kids sick. Are you busy and tired? He gets it but if we don’t change our habits for our children, it will be 100% that suffer. Dr. Warsh says prevention is achievable. He also highlights his traditional medical training and how doctors are also trapped by good marketing schemes, just like the rest of us.Show more





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Dr. Joel Warsh on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjoelgator/

RaisingAmazingPlus.com





Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Show less

CSID: c348817971f7449a









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co