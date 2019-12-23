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DEFLATION. GOLD STANDARD… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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28 views • December 23, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/deflation-gold-standard-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Bobbi B: I agree that hyperinflation in America is inevitable, but many economists say that serious deflation is coming first. I understand that deflation means loss of jobs, decline in available credit and production screeching to a halt, but wouldn’t hyperinflation be much worse?
Question 2. Bonita M: – In the global reset, the sovereign debt will be reset. Does it mean my country’s debt (Indonesia) to World Bank and other donors (such as to Japan Government) will be nullified?
Question 3. Matt H: Do you foresee a major policy change by the central banks to promote a cashless society before or after the reset?
Question 4. Elizabeth K: What could happen to the US financial system if our President would put the USA back on the gold standard?
Question 5. Stoli M: don’t you think we’re too far gone for gold standard?
Link to Breaking Below the Zero Bound: https://youtu.be/34kyghtiZgs
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvIT03052019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/deflation-gold-standard-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Bobbi B: I agree that hyperinflation in America is inevitable, but many economists say that serious deflation is coming first. I understand that deflation means loss of jobs, decline in available credit and production screeching to a halt, but wouldn’t hyperinflation be much worse?
Question 2. Bonita M: – In the global reset, the sovereign debt will be reset. Does it mean my country’s debt (Indonesia) to World Bank and other donors (such as to Japan Government) will be nullified?
Question 3. Matt H: Do you foresee a major policy change by the central banks to promote a cashless society before or after the reset?
Question 4. Elizabeth K: What could happen to the US financial system if our President would put the USA back on the gold standard?
Question 5. Stoli M: don’t you think we’re too far gone for gold standard?
Link to Breaking Below the Zero Bound: https://youtu.be/34kyghtiZgs
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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