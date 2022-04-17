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Wake Up! Before We All Starve To Death
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100 views • April 17, 2022
Wake Up! The engineered collapse is well underway. The U.S. southern border is overwhelmed by third world nations as the dollar collapses. Engineered by the foreign architects of doom in the WEF, United Nations, and World Bank.China is setting the stage for total economic warfare and collapse of the United States. Billionaires are on a path to become trillionaires. Meanwhile, billions of unaware humans will begin to suffer under governments hijacked by the pawns of the New World Order.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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