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Assad explains why Syria is sticking with Russia, RT Exclusive Interview
Syrian President Bashar Assad has told RT that Damascus is backing Russia’s military operation in Ukraine both out of loyalty and commitment to an “international equilibrium.” Assad, whose country has weathered sanctions and a US military intervention, has accused Washington of using the dollar to commit “robbery” on a global scale.
10 Jun, 2022
https://www.rt.com/shows/rt-interview/556899-bashar-assad-ukraine-conflict/