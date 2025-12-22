© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With Jesus (There's Nothing I Can't Do)
I may not walk on water/But I can cast nets for fish
And through the power of prayer/Toss mountains to the abyss
And I can cast out spirits/Even hold the devil at bay
Through the power of Jesus/Who gave me the words to say
ch And I know, how I should live
Cuz I know, what it means to forgive
I will stand, upon the Word of truth
With Jesus, there's nothing I can't do
I am not a preacher/But I sing from the heart
Cuz I was broken in pieces/And Jesus healed me from the parts
Through grace and peace and mercy/He has made me whole
And to my surprise I did find/I got joy in my soul
So i know, how I should live
Cuz i know what it means to forgive
I will stand, on the Power of truth
With Jesus, there's nothing I can't do
Jesus, son of David, son of Adam, son of God
You came to find us while we wandered in Nod
We were so far East of Eden, we were lost in the west
But you came and found and saved us, and your love gives us rest
So we know, how we should live . . .