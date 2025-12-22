With Jesus (There's Nothing I Can't Do)

I may not walk on water/But I can cast nets for fish

And through the power of prayer/Toss mountains to the abyss





And I can cast out spirits/Even hold the devil at bay

Through the power of Jesus/Who gave me the words to say





ch And I know, how I should live

Cuz I know, what it means to forgive

I will stand, upon the Word of truth

With Jesus, there's nothing I can't do





I am not a preacher/But I sing from the heart

Cuz I was broken in pieces/And Jesus healed me from the parts





Through grace and peace and mercy/He has made me whole

And to my surprise I did find/I got joy in my soul





So i know, how I should live

Cuz i know what it means to forgive

I will stand, on the Power of truth

With Jesus, there's nothing I can't do





Jesus, son of David, son of Adam, son of God

You came to find us while we wandered in Nod

We were so far East of Eden, we were lost in the west

But you came and found and saved us, and your love gives us rest





So we know, how we should live . . .