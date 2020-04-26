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Life of Adolf Hitler Tour - HD Locations in Austria and Germany Then and Now
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125 views • April 26, 2020
This video shows you what it was like during Adolf Hitler's time in both Austria and Germany and what it is like now. In other words, it shows us the difference between the two times. If you are a student of history you will most definitely enjoy this.
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