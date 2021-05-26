© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VAERS is months behind publishing data and caught deleting data as always! 05/26/2021
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • May 26, 2021
Throttling and deleting reports is the theme of this video. Let's take a look at the 57 deleted ID#s of which 8 were deaths, 5 were permanent disabilities, 10 life threatening, 20 hospitalizations, and 7 ER visits.
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
More analysis here:
VAERS Rolls Back 555K Vaccinations On May 17, 2021 by WelcomeTheEagle88 (7:02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHCrwRheNaqD
VAERS Data Analysis, May 14, 2021, 51% Of Adverse Events From January Or Older by WelcomeTheEagle88 (28:45) https://www.bitchute.com/video/jvpGf2mw4wra
VAERS Data Analysis, May 7, 2021, 58% Of Data Is Jab Date January Or Older by WelcomeTheEagle88 (21:05) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gkmn7GDgnM6i
VAERS Data Breakdown May 6, 2021, by WelcomeTheEagle88 (23:37) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TX6PQXlIbWms
VAERS Missing Records And Deaths With WelcomeTheEagle88 And His Excellent Analysis by Tim Truth (1:35:11) https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFNIuBJSWv7x
VAERS Data Analysis, April 23, 2021, Still Grossly Under Reported To The Public (17:39) https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIyo6Tnx2ZsI
VAERS April 17, 2021, 77% Vaxxed Are January 2021 Or Older. Where Is The Current Data? 2602 Deaths (32:49) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kTe9JxqjJiOw
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
More analysis here:
VAERS Rolls Back 555K Vaccinations On May 17, 2021 by WelcomeTheEagle88 (7:02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHCrwRheNaqD
VAERS Data Analysis, May 14, 2021, 51% Of Adverse Events From January Or Older by WelcomeTheEagle88 (28:45) https://www.bitchute.com/video/jvpGf2mw4wra
VAERS Data Analysis, May 7, 2021, 58% Of Data Is Jab Date January Or Older by WelcomeTheEagle88 (21:05) https://www.bitchute.com/video/gkmn7GDgnM6i
VAERS Data Breakdown May 6, 2021, by WelcomeTheEagle88 (23:37) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TX6PQXlIbWms
VAERS Missing Records And Deaths With WelcomeTheEagle88 And His Excellent Analysis by Tim Truth (1:35:11) https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFNIuBJSWv7x
VAERS Data Analysis, April 23, 2021, Still Grossly Under Reported To The Public (17:39) https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIyo6Tnx2ZsI
VAERS April 17, 2021, 77% Vaxxed Are January 2021 Or Older. Where Is The Current Data? 2602 Deaths (32:49) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kTe9JxqjJiOw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.