Ivermectin Attorney: Jim Ostrowski

Buffalo-based attorney and author, Jim Ostrowski, outlines the difficulties faced by hospitalized persons seeking alternative medical treatment. ''Whole classes of American society who had the benefit of superior education and in many cases a comfortable income have been awol - lawyers have been awol, judges have been awol with very few exceptions, big medicine, doctors with very few exceptions (such as the 'Frontline Doctors' that have helped us out with this litigation), all of the elite classes of society have supported the lockdown and have not come to the rescue of the beleaguered ordinary people of America who are suffering. Lawyers are threatening doctors, they’re threatening doctors who signed exemptions with the loss of their license, not for any scientific reason but because this order came on down from high and the elite circles, the agencies that do board-certification…and licensing. There’s a lot of people threatened…America was founded…by a bunch of lawyers but the quality of the legal profession, the amount of courage in the legal profession has certainly changed since 1776 when so many of the people who signed that document were attorneys. I’m ashamed that there have been so few lawyers and so few judges who have stood up for the rights of Americans in this increasingly totalitarian lockdown regime…” Ostrowski works with Constitutional Attorney Ralph Lorigo of West Seneca, NY.